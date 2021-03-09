Chaffee County’s COVID-19 two-week positivity rate lowered from more than 4 percent to 2.5 percent following a significant fall in the number of new cases.
As of Monday the number of new cases during the past two weeks was 34, with eight of those reported in the last week.
Monday saw two new cases identified, one of whom is a staff member at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, which is experiencing a third outbreak since the pandemic began, and the introduction of the state’s first cases of the South African variant of the virus.
Of the eight county cases reported in the past seven days, none is older than 47 and all are resting at home.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said while vaccinations certainly are playing a key role in the decline of cases in the county, state and most of the nation, this encouraging trend is also most likely due to a combination of factors, such as continued diligence to the public health measures, life cycle of the virus, and a decreased demand in testing.
So far Chaffee County Public Health has administered a total of 6,714 doses of vaccine, 4,075 first doses and 2,639 second doses.
Of those, 3,299 were Moderna and 3,415 were Pfizer.
The county is hoping to get shipments of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine
At this time, Carlstrom said, people are encouraged to take whatever vaccine is available to them at the time.
“All three vaccines are 100 percent effective in their ability to reduce serious illness from the virus, Carlstrom said, “There is not one that is better than then others.”
Even with the vaccine distribution and the lower case numbers, Carlstrom cautions, “At this critical stage in the pandemic, it is imperative that we continue to protect our county by following the public health strategies, including getting vaccinated when the appropriate time comes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.