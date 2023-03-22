Western Fremont Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting at 1 p.m. April 1 at the Coaldale Community Building, 287 CR 6 in Coaldale.
A meet-and-greet with refreshments will precede the business meeting, according to a press release.
The program will feature the history of the Cotopaxi-Mullins History Center with a progress update.
The public is welcome, and admission is free.
