Chaffee County Commissioners will hear a presentation from Root Policy Research regarding land use and housing affordability solutions during their work session beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
The presentation, lead by Chaffee County Housing director Becky Gray, is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.
Following that, commissioners will hear from Kurtis Paradisa on Atmos Energy Clean Energy Future followed by Andy Hill with Department of Local Affairs regarding a model land use code.
Department heads will present reports to commissioners, and a strategic plan work session is scheduled for noon.
Tuesday meeting
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the Larks Perch major subdivision sketch plan during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The request is to subdivide 36.9 acres into seven lots ranging from 2.1 to 19.4 acres at 9479 Hutchinson Lane. This will be an updated sketch plan, as the commissioners unanimously denied the original plan in Nov. 2020.
Two other public hearings were scheduled, the Cooper Property minor subdivision final plat and the land use code text amendment regarding the Salida Airport Overlay district, but both have requested continuance to July 13.
They also have two heritage water subdivision exemption public hearings scheduled for Jacob and Sherri Lofgren, 9245 CR 156 and Steve O’Neill, 9395 CR 160.
At 1 p.m. commissioners will convene as the 1041 permit authority to continue their public hearing on the Nestlé Waters North America request to extend their 1041 permit for spring water production.
All documents regarding this hearing may be found on the Chaffee County Public Notice website at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
Other items on the agenda for commissioners to consider include:
• A contract with L.M. Kersting for $243,678.35 to remodel the county assessor’s office.
• Funding various capital projects through the issuance of Certificates of Participation.
• Release of lot sales restrictions for Nola minor subdivision.
• Release escrow for storm water detention basing for 10764 Sawatch Range Road.
• A final resolution approving the Farney heritage water subdivision exemption.
• A final resolution approving the McFarland heritage water subdivision.
• A resolution designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties.
• A request for renewal of a beer and wine on-premises license for Station 24.
• An application for a new Liquor Store, for applicant, BV Outdoors, LLC dba Buena Vista KOA.
• Approval of the Chaffee County 2020 audit.
• A resolution appointing referees for the Board of Equalization hearings and arbitrators for appeals.
• An engagement with Revize Software Systems for redesign and development of the county website.
To participate in either meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.