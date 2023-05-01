Sustainable Salida, Chaffee County and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will host a free e-waste recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
Electronic items accepted include computers and accessories, cellphones, printers, tablets, hair dryers curling irons, electric shavers, small lawn care electronics and any small household business electronic device that plugs in or runs on batteries.
Televisions and computer monitors CRT will be taken for $30.
Items not accepted at the event include ovens, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, washers, dryers, gas or electric grills, any large electronics, old thermostats with mercury and light bulbs.
“This will be the third consecutive year that Miki Hodge, fairgrounds manager, and the Chaffee County commissioners have graciously hosted the electronic-waste recycling event at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds,” Michael Kunkel, Sustainable Salida volunteer, said. “In addition, Lori Roberts and the Salida Chamber of Commerce have provided tremendous support for the e-waste event.”
The last two events collected more than 25,000 pounds per event from more than 300 local businesses and residents – i.e., more than 12 tons of e-waste per year have been diverted from the Chaffee County landfill, Kunkel said.
E-waste contains valuable metals like gold, silver, nickel and copper, which are reclaimed and reused, while toxic substances like heavy metals are prevented from contaminating the environment.
3R Technology Solutions, the company providing recycling services for the event, is registered with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and certified to properly recycle electronic waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.