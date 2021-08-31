Women Who Care donate $11,650 to Jane’s Place

Chaffee County Women Who Care recently selected Jane’s Place to receive the group’s quarterly donation of $100 per member, for a total of $11,650.
The philanthropic group is composed of more than 100 local women who gather four times per year to select a local nonprofit to financially support, a press release stated.
Jane’s Place, whose mission is to provide safe, stable and affordable housing for people in housing transition, is named in honor of Jane Whitmer and her legacy of service to Chaffee County. The new development will be on the corner of Colo. 291 and Third Street in Salida on land previously owned by Whitmer and her husband, Ron Ferris.
Jane’s Place will comprise 17 rental units, providing transitional housing for a minimum of 48 residents. It will also have space for a nonprofit development center and a coffee shop operated by Achieve Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides job training and work for hard-to-employ populations.
Chaffee County Women Who Care supported Achieve Inc. and its Little Engine Eatery in 2020.
Jane’s Place is scheduled to open in summer 2022.
For more information on Chaffee County Women Who Care, contact Beverly Van Kampen at 616-502-0521 or beverlyvankampen.@gmail.com.
