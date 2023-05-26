Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt of Salida was recently elected chair of the Colorado Water Conservation Board after serving three years on that board, 17 years as a director for the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and six years as a director for the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District.
Felt said he’s excited about assuming the CWCB lead role and is aware of the many challenges facing all water-related issues in the Western U.S.
“I think we’re at a critical point in Colorado water policy and conservation,” Felt said, “and I feel like all my life experiences have led up to this moment. I believe I’m a good person for this job, but am also very cognizant of my own limitations and what is at stake for our state at this time.”
The state’s water conservation board was created in 1937 to “aid in the protection and development of the waters of the state.”
Today, the 15-member CWCB represents Colorado’s eight major river basins and six state agencies in water-project planning and finance, stream and lake protection, water conservation and drought planning, flood hazard identification and mitigation, watershed protection, river restoration, and water supply planning and protection. The board also works to protect the state’s water apportionments in collaboration with other Western states and federal agencies.
The water conservation board meets two days every other month, and meeting locations are rotated to allow the board to visit each basin.
Commitment to water management
Felt, a strong advocate of water conservation and access, grew up in Mill Valley, California, and moved to Salida in 1985 as a budding flyfishing and whitewater guide. He founded Canyon Marine Whitewater Expeditions in 1992 and co-founded ArkAnglers in 1998. Felt had already served as chair of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizens Task Force, and soon became a member of the Colorado Board of Trust for Public Land and a member of the Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Outfitter Registration Committee.
Felt was elected Chaffee County commissioner in 2016 and is serving his second and, per term limits, final term in that role.
He said his transition from river outfitter to water-policy advocate began about 25 years ago when he was asked to carry a torch being handed over by others in the local river recreation industry.
“My company had got to a point that it was providing my livelihood, and I kind of looked around and realized I didn’t really know how all this water stuff works,” Felt said. “At that same time, a few older outfitters took me out one night and said, ‘Look, we’re getting ready to retire and we think you should invest yourself in this whole water conversation (effort) and carry on some of our work.’”
That work, Felt said, included foundational efforts in what has become the highly regarded Voluntary Flow Management Program (VFMP) on the upper Arkansas River. Program agreements by organizations such as the AHRA, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District and the Pueblo Board of Water Works greatly benefit rafters and anglers – and the affiliated businesses – in the Upper Arkansas Valley (Leadville to Lake Pueblo).
The flow-management pact enables water to be moved from Twin Lakes Reservoir to Lake Pueblo (via the Arkansas River) each summer during the peak rafting season, July 1 through Aug. 15, with a target flow of at least 700 cubic feet per second at the Wellsville gauge. Additionally, the program – originally initiated by the Arkansas River Outfitters Association and Trout Unlimited – helps manage flows throughout the year to support economically important trout fishing on the river.
“That kind of led me into all this,” said Felt. “There were some major water court cases regarding the Arkansas in the early 2000s that I worked on to protect the flow program.
“The more I got involved in water, the more I found myself in situations where I was able to be helpful solving problems and figuring out paths forward. Ultimately, it’s what led me to run for county commissioner. I like solving these problems; I like applying myself to these multi-jurisdictional challenges and trying to lead us to collaborative solutions. That’s how you get things done in the water world anymore.”
Serving on the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Board and the state water conservation board has enabled Felt to also contribute to projects benefiting the Lower Arkansas River Valley from Pueblo Dam to the Colorado-Kansas border, including initiation of a vital new water supply. The $700 million Arkansas Valley Conduit pipeline will deliver much-needed clean drinking water from Lake Pueblo (Pueblo Reservoir) to Lamar, with spur lines distributing the water to nearly three dozen communities and 50,000 people who have waited six decades for completion of the conduit.
The Arkansas River water in that area contains a high, naturally occurring level of selenium, and the groundwater is contaminated with radionuclides, Felt said. About 20 communities are under drinking water restrictions from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“It’s part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project built mostly in the 1960s and ’70s,” Felt said. “It took a long time to get rolling, but the Colorado Water Conservation Board helped it finally get off high center. Back in 2019 they committed $90 million in loans and $10 million in grants to help jump start the project, and we (the CWCB) just passed another $20 million grant.
“When you get that kind of local skin in the game – local being statewide – that really helps the federal government do its part.”
Although it’s a state agency, the Colorado Water Conservation Board sometimes finds itself involved in larger arenas.
“Our focus is intrastate … both in terms of water policy and distributing grant money and loan money for infrastructure,” Felt said.
“But there is definitely a nexus between intrastate and interstate; whether it’s the Colorado River, where everyone is focused right now, or the noise in Nebraska about the South Platte, or the Republican River, the Arkansas River and the Rio Grande – all these rivers going out of state have compacts and compact compliance challenges. And that definitely intersects with us.”
Lower-basin states propose water cuts
Coincidentally, the states comprising the lower basin of the Colorado River – Arizona, California and Nevada – revealed a proposal Monday to significantly reduce their water consumption of the drought-plagued Colorado River to keep it from dropping so low cities such as Los Angeles and Phoenix, as well as some of the country’s most productive farmland, would be in peril.
The proposed agreement relies on the federal government paying $1.2 billion to irrigation districts, cities and Native American tribes in the three states if they temporarily decrease water use.
But Felt said the CWCB is not yet ready to jump on board.
“The Bureau of Reclamation put forward a draft environmental impact statement in April with a couple of alternatives for how to cut Colorado River use in the lower basin. Last week the lower basin states came out with a third alternative for the BOR to consider,” Felt said.
“At this point there is not enough information and analysis for the upper basin to be able to formulate an opinion on the proposal, but I think additional ideas are welcome, and the effort by the lower basin is appreciated.”
