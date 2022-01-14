by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Riley Selleck, defense attorney for Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo, told Chaffee County Court Judge Diana Bull Wednesday the misdemeanor case was moving toward a motions hearing and trial.
Trujillo appeared in court on charges stemming from an incident at SHS in September.
Selleck said Trujillo had rejected an offer made by Deputy District Attorney Wendy Hickey.
The defense has filed a motion for a bill of particulars, which would outline the facts the prosecution intends to prove at trial.
That and other motions will be addressed at a hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
