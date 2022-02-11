Dear Editor:
This is in response to the Feb. 1 article “Wildlife research: Leghold traps to be used on Methodist.”
We are one of many locals who for almost 15 years frequently hike their dogs on Methodist Mountain trails, so have concerns a dog may end up caught and injured in a trap. Many families with small children also frequent the trails.
The article states “traps are not allowed on publicly accessible areas.” As far as I know, separate from the small amount of private land, all of the public lands on Methodist Mountain trails are publicly accessible, since most of them are Bureau of Land Management lands.
I respect the student’s right to carry out a scientific study. But with all the millions of acres of public land near Salida, why take an unnecessary risk and choose an area with so much daily use by the local population?
Mark Weidman,
Salida
