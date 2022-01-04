by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The stork didn’t waste any time this year with the delivery of the first baby of 2022 in Chaffee County on New Year’s Day.
Mila Belle Green, daughter of Kyle and Jessica Green of Buena Vista, was born at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 1 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Mila has a sister, London, 6.
Her grandparents are Teri Martin of Nathrop, Jon and Teresa Bernhard of Buena Vista and Michael and Marion Green of Greeley.
Great-grandparents are Doug and Carolyn Green of Buena Vista.
As is the custom for the county’s first baby of the year, a basket of items donated by local businesses for the newborn and her family was given to the Greens.
Donations include:
Salida Pharmacy – gift certificate, bottles, wipes and a security blanket; Beekeeper’s Honey Boutique – lotion; Amicas – gift card; YOLO Clothing – candle; Vital Living – baby soap and baby oil; Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center – pool passes and floaty; Salida Sport and Spine – gift certificate for one treatment; Chill – gift card; Lotic/Emily Rishavy – gift card; Café Dawn – gift card; Moonlight Pizza – gift card;
Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop – gift card; Fattees – baby T-shirt; Drift and Amble – onesie; The Mixing Bowl – swaddle, spoon and baby wash; Kaleidoscope Toys – infant plate, spoon and fork; Salida Books – books; H. Mark Weidman Photography – gift certificate for a photo session; Coffee by Topo – coffee and infant hat; HRRMC Auxillary – giraffe blanket toy set; Lindsay Sutton Stephens – giraffe painting; and Little Red Tricycle – sleeper, gift card and toy.
