Chaffee County recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 12 on Saturday and then another five on Sunday.
Friday’s 19 cases is the highest number for a single day since the disease took hold across the county in March. Saturday also broke the previous high of 11 cases on Nov. 5.
The total cases for the past seven days on Sunday was 55 and 91 for the past two weeks. The two-week positivity rate was 4.79 percent from Nov. 5-19.
Of Friday’s cases, one was a Department of Corrections employee. The rest of the new cases during the weekend were among the community.
In a letter to the community sent Friday, Chaffee County Public Health officials said, “Unfortunately, CCPH is identifying trends in which spread of the virus could have been prevented if a symptomatic individual did not go to work or an activity.
“Every single new positive case inches us toward a stay-at-home order. We all must do our part to protect our county.”
Chaffee County now has had a total of 570 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 15 deaths and another five probable deaths.
One patient is currently hospitalized with COVID at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
