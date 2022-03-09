Cory Scheffel will assume the role of interim principal at Salida High School for the remainder of the school year.
Salida School Board approved the recommendation of Superintendent David Blackburn as part of the consent agenda at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Darcy Harris will take over Scheffel’s position as interim dean at the high school.
SHS principal Talmage Trujillo remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of two court cases to be tried in August.
