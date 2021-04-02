Cheerleaders place eighth in the state

Photo by Cody Olivas

After competing at state last week, Salida’s cheerleaders practice their game day cheers to return to the sideline this week. Back row is the competition team, from left: Shaylyn Gallegos, Jayden Russell, Shannon Hall, Maia Lee, Jayanah Berry and Madison Hansen. Front row includes the sideline cheerleaders, from left: Hataya Eagleboy, Jayden Meador, Jessica Clinton and Nika Peterson.