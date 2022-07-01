Colorado Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies across the state will ramp up safety efforts heading into the Independence Day weekend.
Statewide fatalities are up slightly from 295 in 2021 to 300 traffic deaths in 2022, a CDOT press release reported.
The Fourth of July holiday is considered one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to alcohol-impaired driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Association.
Nine fatalities occurred in 2021 during the Fourth holiday, with five involving an impaired driver or motorcyclist.
DUI enforcement will be in full swing during the holiday weekend. Almost 50 law enforcement agencies from across the state will increase patrols, which may include DUI checkpoints or saturation efforts.
“We have zero tolerance for impaired drivers on our roads. And buckling up is one of the best ways to stay safe. Getting thrown from a vehicle or getting tossed around violently inside during a crash from not wearing a seat belt will probably only happen once in your lifetime. It will be at the end, ” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Your loved ones are counting on you to get home. Buckle up and never drive impaired.”
About 14 percent of Coloradans do not buckle up, higher than the national average of 10 percent. Seat belt and DUI enforcement will continue throughout the summer, especially during holiday weekends.
The most recent Click It or Ticket enforcement period, from May 16 to June 5, resulted in 907 citations across 64 participating law enforcement agencies.
Among those citations, 24 included drivers who had an improperly restrained child younger than age 15 in their vehicle. The next enforcement will occur July 25 to Aug. 5.
