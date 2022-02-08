Salida Sunrise Rotary Club recently awarded community grants to six local nonprofit groups to support programs in the categories of youth, education and vocational projects; community service; and environmental programs.
According to a press release, these organizations will receive grants:
• Baba’s Magic Christmas: The program provides toys, clothing, food and more during the Christmas season to local kids and families who cannot afford much for themselves.
• Truth Has a Voice Foundation: Funding will help the organization present a documentary on news and social media impacts to raise awareness and inspire discussion about the need for integrity in media and the role of misinformation. The film will be followed by a community discussion.
• Ark Valley Helping Hands: The organization facilitates projects to help elder community members with their homes.
• Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces (TINTS): Funds will support the production of “Mother: The Story of Mary Harris Jones,” followed by discussions at Salida Middle School and Salida High School.
• Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity: The nonprofit will have an intern to learn about and support the organization’s housing program.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County: Funds will go toward computers to support a new STEM program focused on architecture and design.
Salida Sunrise Rotary raises money through events and initiatives to provide grants through its Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The fund can also accept donations from anyone through its Colorado Gives page – on coloradogives.org, search for Salida Sunrise Rotary.
One of the primary fundraisers that support the grants is the Chaffee Home & Garden Show, organized by Salida Sunrise Rotary. This year the event will be April 2-3 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Visit https://chaffeehomeandgarden.com/ for details.
