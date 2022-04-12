by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida school board will consider an updated fee agreement with the law office of Riley Selleck LLC during its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Selleck is representing Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo in two cases against him stemming from incidents that occurred earlier in the school year.
The board will also consider the capital wish list as recommended and the operational wish list as recommended for the coming year.
A detailed report on Horizons Exploratory Academy will be presented.
The concurrent enrollment program evaluation will also be discussed.
Under the consent agenda the school board will consider personnel items, policies and personnel contracts including those for the superintendent, administrative director (one year), teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses for the coming year.
The meeting will be in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St., and will be livestreamed on YouTube on the Salida Schools channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.