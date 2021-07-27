The staff at The Alliance were pleasantly surprised recently when two “cool kids,” Holcomb Lamont, 9, and his sister, Ebby, 8, donated half of their earnings from a lemonade stand to The Alliance. The donation came to about $30.
“We wanted to do something that was good, and this was an opportunity,” Holcomb said. “We wanted to donate to a local charity and we found The Alliance to be the best one. We chose it because no one should be treated badly. People should be equal and everyone should know that.”
The lemonade was homemade and they let their customers know that half of the money was going to charity. The rest of the money was split between the two siblings, who said they are saving for a family trip to Costa Rica.
They were born in Salida, moved away and then moved back at the beginning of July.
“We already had friends here,” Holcomb said.
Debbie Quintana, Alliance advocate, said, “We are so blessed to have amazing kids in our community and parents who teach what community means. On behalf of all the clients who will benefit from their kindness, we thank you.”
