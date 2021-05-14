While Centers for Disease Control updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals Thursday, loosening restrictions on mask wearing indoors, in Colorado and in Chaffee County nothing has changed.
For the time being Chaffee County remains under the active state-level and local-level public health orders, which both require that masks be worn while indoors a Chaffee County Public Health press release stated.
The CDC states that people who are fully vaccinated can forgo masks and social distancing in most indoor situations.
An individual is not fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or two weeks after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Though the CDC announcement is welcome news for many, that guidance does not override state or local public health orders.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said, “The CDC’s new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people will likely be formally incorporated into the Colorado statewide mask mandate and public health order very soon.
“In the meantime, the current local indoor mask mandates remain in effect. We anticipate that revised state orders will be nuanced so we are waiting to review those before making changes to our Chaffee County Public Health Order.
“We feel this approach provides more certainty and continuity for our county businesses and institutions and we appreciate their patience in the interim.”
Chaffee County Public Health stated they anticipate updating the local public health order in the coming days, once more is known about the state-level decisions and has time to review Governor Polis’ official executive order.
For the time being, however, Chaffee County operates with an indoor mask mandate and continues to encourage those who have not yet received a vaccination to get one.
Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine was extended by the Food and Drug Administration to include ages 12-15.
Chaffee County resources for vaccinations include:
Chaffee County Public Health
719-539-4510
Thursdays 5-6:30 p.m. - Moderna
Fridays 9-11:00 a.m. - Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
www.hrrmc.com for details
Vaccine available at clinics and retail pharmacy.
Salida Pharmacy and Fountain
719-530-4790
https://www.salidapf.com/covid-19-vaccine-appointments
Monday - Friday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
City Market, Buena Vista
Sign up www.citymarket.com/covidvaccine
Appointments available 7 days per week 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Moderna
Walk-ins welcome Monday -Friday 2-6 p.m.
Safeway, Salida
Sign up online only https://www.safeway.com/vaccinations/home
Appointments available 7 days per week: Johnson & Johnson and Moderna
Buena Vista Drug
719-395-2481
https://www.bvdrug.net/covid-19-vaccine-appointments
Monday - Friday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Shavano Pharmacy - Lagrees, Buena Vista
719-398-6550
Monday - Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Moderna
In-home vaccine appointments for homebound patients are also available.
Valley Wide Health Systems, Buena Vista
719-395-8610 ext. 5340
Monday - Friday by appointment: Moderna; availability based on filling appointment spots.
