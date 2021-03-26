NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: Vaccines: what do they really do for us?
ANSWER: Vaccines are created to reduce the incidence of serious disease or death. Although there is the rare vaccine that eliminates the disease causing organism such as smallpox, vaccines are made to reduce the severity and transmission of the infecting organism. This means that SarsCov2, ie. coronavirus will be with us basically forever. The goal of the vaccine is to weaken its disease causing effects.
QUESTION: What does the new normal look like and when is it likely to happen? When can I party, what do I do for spring break, Easter or Passover holiday celebrations?
ANSWER: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and general infectious disease expert recommendations are summarized below:
If everyone is immunized, you can unmask and you do not need to social distance even inside.
If everyone is not immunized or there is risk to an immunocompromised person, then play and eat outside unmasked, but inside mask up and social distance.
If in doubt, error on the side of safety even if it’s not fun.
QUESTION: Why is the positivity rate going down? As of March 23, the Chaffee County positivity rate is 1.06. We are currently in Blue COVID-19 restriction status.
ANSWER: In Chaffee County and many parts of the USA the positivity rate is going down. Both federal and academic experts postulate that this is due to two factors.
The first is the effect of those vaccinated in the more vulnerable populations, i.e. older than 65 and people with preexisting illness not getting sick.
Equally important is the decrease in the number of people getting tested. Experts encourage all people who feel sick or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 to get tested. The county provides free testing. Information is in the county link at the end of this column.
QUESTION: How effective are the vaccines against the variants?
ANSWER: The answer is ever evolving as more data becomes available. There are currently three main variants, the UK (B.1.1.7), the South African (B.1.351) and the Brazilan (P1).
Each variant has a different level of transmission and severity compared to the earlier original virus. What we do know is that the vaccines are effective against the variants, but not as effective.
It is too early in collecting and reviewing data to know how well the vaccines work on the different variants.
This means the amount of immunity is not as robust. So more people will get more disease and of those that do, their symptoms may be more severe and perhaps more long lasting.
But, as of now, the numbers indicate that about four in a million vaccinated people will be hospitalized according to a large data review in Israel.
This is one of the reasons the CDC and infectious disease experts are recommending continued mitigation measures, masking and social distancing, even for those who have been vaccinated.
QUESTION: Other states are stopping masking and social distancing mandates. What is next?
ANSWER: A number of states, including close-by Texas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma and Arizona, have done this and the case rates in these states are increasing.
QUESTION: Am I protected on the day I get my second shot? If not, when am I?
ANSWER: The immune system gradually builds the cells and antibodies it needs to fight off infection after a vaccine.
This is the case for all vaccines. For the coronavirus, it takes about two weeks after the second shot if it is Pfizer or Moderna, to get to a level that researchers have shown you are protected.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine reaches a similar level of protection after 28 days from the injection. Keep in mind the timing is similar to Pfizer and Moderna as the Johnson & Johnson is only one shot. There is no obvious sign that you are protected – you will not feel any different.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies are getting small shipments of vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health and hospital web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Buena Vista resources for vaccines: Buena Vista Drug and Valley-Wide Health.
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health. (In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona.) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
