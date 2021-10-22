Anna Louise Martin Anderson, 94, of Buena Vista died Oct. 18, 2021, at home with family in attendance.
She was born Oct. 25, 1926, in Akins, Oklahoma, to Roy and Ruby Martin.
She was an avid gardener and talented seamstress and artist.
Friends and family said her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Janice Cross.
Survivors include her sons, Aaron Anderson and Chris Anderson; daughter Linda Efird (Rick) Wilson; grandchildren, Laura Efird (Adam) Nielsen, Ryan (Wendy) Cross, Lander (Resha) Efird, Jacob Efird and Haley Anderson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 2021, in the Lewis and Glenn Chapel in Salida.
She will be laid to rest in Akins next to her parents and brothers.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.