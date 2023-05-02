Salida High School girls' tennis team beat Golden High School, Douglas County High School and Smokey Hill High School to win the Battle for the Rock tournament Monday. Both senior Daisha Thomspon, the No. 1 singles player, and No. 2 singles player sophomore Caroline Wooddell won every set and match in which they competed.
