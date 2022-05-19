Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office will enter Stage 2 fire restrictions today for all administered lands in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Custer, Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Huerfano, Las animas and Baca counties.
Lake and Chaffee counties will remain in Stage 1 restrictions at this time. Northern Colorado fire cooperators will meet today to determine whether conditions warrant elevating to Stage 2 in that area.
“Wildfire ignitions in south-central Colorado are increasing, and the draw of resources to large fires in New Mexico is limiting availability of firefighters and equipment for fire suppression,” said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. “Due to continued dry conditions and high fire danger, I am elevating fire restrictions on BLM lands in certain southern Colorado counties to Stage 2.”
Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions the following acts are prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue, or grills.
The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted.
• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
• Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
• Using exploding targets.
These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Colorado. These are:
• Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
• Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.
• Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
• Burn, ignite, or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
• Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).
For information about BLM Colorado Fire restrictions visit BLM Colorado Fire Restrictions. For general information about fire restrictions on all lands in Colorado, visit Colorado Emergency Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.