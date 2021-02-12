Salida High School officials recently announced the first semester honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Honor roll of distinction
To attain the honor roll of distinction, students must maintain a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.
Freshmen: Kalister Banghart, Karl Brown, Ryley Campbell, Warren Chick, Jessica Clinton, Daniel Edgington, Nina Haas, Kieran Hall, David Hunt, Opal Juba;
Grace McFarland, Anthony Ortiz, Trinity Roof, Otis Shin, Clara Streeter, Elise Tanner, Riley Tomkiewicz, Max Wierdsma, Hannah Wilson, Sylvie Wolkenbreit, Stuart Young and Tayla Young.
Sophomores: Amy Adams, Lane Baker, J’nya Berry, Elise Bosanko, Sarah Chick, Laurin Collins, Chase Diesslin, Emma Diesslin, Elena Dziura, Alexis Gage;
Shaylyn Gallegos, Anna Grether, Ellis Haas, Ember Hill, Kai Jones, Jackson Karls, Amory Kindle, Eleanor Kriebel, Skyler Margos, Eric O’Connor;
Juan Orejel-Rivera, Elsie Sanchez, Alexis Smith, Tobin Wheeler and Rasalas Wickett.
Juniors: Kate Adams, Madison Anderson, Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield, Brooke Bright, Amelia Capozza, Seda Condell, Tess Darracott, Arlo Follet, Riggs Gorby;
Chloe Harvey, Makayla Isaacson, Bethany Johnson, Toby Lawson, Lexi Martinez, Macy Mazzeo, Ruth McBride, Aaron Morgan, Macy Morphew, Quinn Myers;
Ethan NeJame Zeiset, Peyton Oswald, Gwen Ramsey, Vander Ritchie, Hazel Rittmann, Araya Rodrigues, Jessie Rollins, Mya Rollo, Zoe Thomas, Lydia Tonnesen;
Maya Vallevona, Kaiden Veatch, Vivian Volkmann, Elena Wheeler and Elijah Wilcox.
Seniors: Jade Barron, Norah Blackburn, Allyna Bright, Kai Brown, Loriana Cassidy, Cora Clark, Raymond Clinton, Caroline Edgington, Caleb Ediger, Maximus Ferguson;
Saige Ferguson, Hannah Frost, Cassidy Gillis, Noel Haas, Colin King, Lily Lengerich, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino, Madelyn Porter, Sophia Pressly;
Ryder Reed, Hannah Rhude, Ellie Rodak, Ruby Shomion, Haley Wagner, Shelby Walker, Averi Webb and Reece White.
Honor Roll
To attain the honor roll of distinction, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Freshmen: Hayden Bevington, Eva Capozza, Jasper Coen, Justin Grant, Harper Hartman, Connor McConathy, Radana Myers, Makiah Parris, Nika Peterson;
Brady Potts, Oliver Simpson, Benjamin Smith, Presley Thomas, Stella Veazey, Kate Young and Lucia Zettler.
Sophomores: Krystina Delao, Edward Glaser, Aiden Hadley, Sydney Hillis, Danica Hinerman, Isabeau Kaess, Kira Kuhl, Lily Leddington, Ally Post, Brandon Pursell, Margaret Smith and Joshua Travis.
Juniors: Lindsey Baroni, Myka Daugherty, Isabell Fisher, Samuel Harlow, Kalani Harwood Peterson, Annalee Hill, Jennifer Lobeck, Daniel Millett, Kaya Schwarz and Alexander Wells.
Seniors: Leif Gislason, Miles Harvey, Jackson Law, Jonah Pursell, Daniel Richardson, Lily Spezze and Aidan Streeter.
