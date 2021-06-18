Shakespeare in the Park returns to Riverside Park for almost the 10th summer at 6 p.m. June 26 and 27, during Salida ArtWalk weekend.
It’s “almost” the 10th season for the group, directed by Devon Kasper, because last year’s performance was canceled due to COVID 19.
This year’s show is “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” and features Michael Ricci, Wyatt Velharticky and Hunter Redmon with three different perspectives on the bard. Ricci appreciates Shakespeare and knows most of his shows, Redmon is the brainy scholar who knows everything about Shakespeare, and Velharticky thinks Shakespeare is stupid and doesn’t know anything about him. The three come together to re-enact every show Shakespeare wrote in less than 100 minutes.
Stage managers are Salida High School drama students Hannah Frost and Stella Veazey. Danielle Frost helped with props and Carolyn Richards provided costumes.
“We did this show five years ago with different actors and people got a good laugh,” Kasper said. “We got a lot of great feedback. It was funny and we figured this was a good year to bring it back. People need a good laugh.”
The three actors are current students or alumni from the Salida High School drama team. Ricci has done six Shakespeares in the Park and graduated from Adams State University with a degree in performing arts in 2018. Redmon graduated two years ago from Salida High School and is in his second year at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs studying chemistry. Velharticky will be an SHS senior in fall and is a current drama team member. This is his first Shakespeare in the Park performance.
Admission is free but donations are accepted to help fund next year’s show.
“We have a different perspective from each of the three actors,” Kasper said. “The show is great. If you know and love Shakespeare you’ll get a lot out of the ‘in’ jokes, and if you know nothing about him, you will still think it’s funny. It appeals to that mindset as well and hopefully it will make a lover out of you.”
