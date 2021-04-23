Chaffee’s Got Heart committee chose Absolute Bikes for the most recent Chaffee’s Got Heart honor.
Shawn Gillis, owner of Absolute Bikes, talked about how the pandemic changed operations at his business while giving people the knowledge of local trail systems, resources to enjoy the trails and promoting a safe, sanitary community environment.
Gillis said the pandemic forced him to be innovative. “It was a big learning process,” he said. As COVID-19 knowledge continued to change and grow, so did the changes that need to occur at the bike shop.
“We put more time into phone conversations. People could prepay remotely, mail-check, and we can set items outside the shop for pickup. We have even delivered items to people’s homes,” he said.
Some of his customers were sensitive and others didn’t take the virus seriously.
“We had to ask ourselves, “How do we come up with ways to talk to a diverse group of customers while maintaining solution driven mindset?”
When a customer entered the store without a mask, the store would hand out free masks given to them by Chaffee County.
“This was very helpful. There has been constant cleaning in the store. We had to do a lot more work on our side in taking cleanliness more seriously.”
Other changes included how they changed the way customers typically interact.
“One of our employees started the saying: Hands in pockets looking,” he said.
As people walk through Absolute, they want to ring bells and touch the bikes.
“We try to encourage the ‘hands in pockets looking’ in order to be more respectful to everyone,” he said.
Absolute made a decision to go above and beyond to contribute to the community.
Several programs had to be postponed or transitioned into smaller groups.
During the last 13 years the store’s helmet program was conducted in the fall. This year it had to be done in the spring.
Gillis gave examples of where “Chaffee’s Got Heart.”
More than 20 years ago when he moved to Salida he said he would walk down the street and people would make eye contact and say hello.
“That goes a long way when you have heart,” he said.
Despite masks, eye contact has not changed and, he said, “This shows a level of respect for others.”
“It is probably something that I have noticed in this town way more than in any other place I lived or visited,” he said. “The eye contact and saying hey it’s a sincere friendly. With the masks, it’s even more important now because it’s been a very isolating year. People here really do care and I really think Salida has a lot of heart.”
He said he’s noticed more families getting out and doing things together, and biking is a great way to share family time.
Gillis said the biggest takeaway from the past year has been that it is has been a year of learning and constant change, resulting in people coming away with much better habits.
“Public interactions are taken more seriously and I find that people are much more respectful of that,” he said.
He said the public seems to be much healthier and he said he hopes that will continue with better hygiene habits.
“This change in public perception has also allowed us to be better. Finding solutions has been collaborative – we have talked to other businesses about how they have approached having to change and we would come together at the end and say ‘hey, that’s a cool idea,’” he said.
“We are very lucky to be in this community where there is so much open space. Talking to friends and family in the city about going on a bike ride – they only have a few places to go which might be OK to get on a couple times out of the day,” he said.
“Whereas, we can just walk out the door and do something active because we are surrounded by public land and in town trails. This is something we don’t necessarily think about, but probably 99 percent of people don’t have this opportunity. This gives me a greater appreciation for the environment.”
