Salida Sunrise and Buena Vista Rotary clubs celebrated 5 years of sponsoring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in March.
This outstanding program mails a free age-appropriate book to every registered child each month. All children in Chaffee County are eligible from birth until they turn 5 years old.
This program has been extremely well received, and the family feedback is outstanding.
Last fall an online survey of participating families showed that 97 percent of the families felt their children are building better literacy skills with this program.
All of the responders said the program provided some to significant benefit, with 90 percent saying significant benefit.
The outstanding comments in the survey support the impact and value of this program in our county.
Parents like the books, the diversity, and their quality. Some books are bilingual, and many come with an inner flap offering ideas on how to enhance the learning before, during and after reading the book.
The common thread of feedback is that the children enjoy receiving the books, and they love reading them with their families.
To date, over 30,000 books have been mailed to more than 1,150 children. Currently there are about 500 children registered in Chaffee County.
This program promotes and encourages a love of reading among children and helps ensure that children enter kindergarten with a strong ability to read and an eagerness to learn.
It also promotes parent-child interaction and bonding. If a child is registered at birth and remains in the program until he or she turns five, the child will accumulate 60 high quality books.
The value of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is well recognized across Colorado, and Gov. Jared Polis recently signed Senate Bill 20-185 which establishes the Colorado Imagination Library program and the creation of a statewide organization that will focus on promoting, growing and sustaining local affiliate programs across Colorado.
While some communities are now seeking sponsors for this program, we are thrilled that we have 5 years of success with this program in Chaffee County.
Sunrise Rotary has a place for you. Check us out today and serve your community tomorrow. SalidaSunriseRotary.com.
