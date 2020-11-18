Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office dispatch non-emergency phones are out of order.
The sheriff’s office sent out a late morning Everbridge message that technicians were working on the problem.
Emergency 911 calls were not affected.
For those with non-emergency calls that cannot wait, call 719-539-2814.
The sheriff’s department message stated an announcement would be made when phone service is back to normal.
