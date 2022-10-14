A Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot, 320 E. Fifth St.
The event is being organized nationwide by American Need Fatima, a Catholic organization spreading the message of Fatima in the U.S.
The event is open to the public, although organizer Cynthia Welch said it will be mostly Catholic prayers.
“It would be nice to have as many people as we can,” Welch said. “We look forward to meeting new people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.