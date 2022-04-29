“Patagonia and the Conservation Legacy of Doug and Kris Tompkins” will be the topic of Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science presentation at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Presented by Roger Cox, the program will provide an in-depth look at the world’s largest wildland philanthropy project, located in Patagonia, a press release stated.
Patagonia stretches across the South American nations of Argentina and Chile at the southern tip of the continent. The project was inspired, funded and managed by Doug and Kris Tompkins of the U.S. After 30 years working in Chile and Argentina, the couple established more than a dozen national parks that they donated to the people of South America. Though Doug died in 2015, Kris and the Tompkins Conservation organization continue the work.
Cox is a retired electrical engineer and an outdoor enthusiast. He was a volunteer Bureau of Land Management backcountry ranger in Utah for many seasons, and because of his interest in South America, has traveled extensively in Patagonia during the past 17 years.
Doors open for the free talk at 9:30 a.m. To reduce the risk of COVID, masks will be required inside, and socializing will take place outside before and after the program.
The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists website, https://centralcoloradohumanists.org/, shortly after the presentation.
