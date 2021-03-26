Salida High School senior Sophie Pressly is one of about 100 finalists for the 2021 Boettcher scholarship.
The Boettcher is a four-year scholarship which includes virtually all expenses to attend the Colorado school of the recipient’s choice: full tuition, fees, a book allowance and an annual stipend for living expenses.
It is one of the most competitive scholarship programs in Colorado.
Pressly first applied in November.
She said the application was very long and thorough but it was well organized so it was relatively easy to highlight my activities and academic accomplishments.
The interview process, usually conducted in person, was conducted through Zoom due to COVID-19 precautions.
That worked well for Pressly who is currently in Costa Rica.
She said, “It was quite the process to ensure I would have a stable internet connection since I am currently abroad, but it ended up going very smoothly and I enjoyed further discussing my application with members of the Boettcher Committee.”
Pressly said she is honored to be selected as a Boettcher finalist out of nearly 1,600 applicants.
“I am humbled that the foundation recognized the hard work I’ve put into my high school career and my dedication to community service and leadership,” she said.
If she wins the scholarship she intends to attend University of Colorado, Boulder in the fall majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish language.
Her future plans include following her interests in the science and healthcare field; however, she is unsure of her exact path after college.
“I may work towards getting a degree in nursing and spend a few years after college as a travel ER nurse or I might apply to medical school if I feel it is the right choice for me at the time,” Pressly said.
She said the seeds of her love and passion for the health sciences were planted by her freshman biology teacher Heidi Slaymaker, who also taught Pressly in anatomy and physiology this year.
“Her teaching style matched perfectly with the way I like to learn and I am so grateful to have had her in my corner throughout high school,” Pressly said.
In addition to being named a finalist, Pressly nominated Slaymaker for the Boettcher teacher recognition award for the role she played in “shaping the educational experience and development of a Boettcher finalist.”
For those underclassmen who contemplate applying for the Boettcher, Pressly’s advise is to find or start an activity that truly exhibits what they are passionate about or that they enjoy doing.
“The foundation is looking for students that have spent time in high school pursuing experiences that they have a genuine interest in, and of course, students that also value service and leadership at their core,” Pressly said.
The 42 winners of the 2021 Boetcher Scholarships will be named in April.
