The Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club recently announced two scholarships to be awarded to Salida High School students who will continue their education at an accredited college or university of higher education.
The club will award two $1,000 scholarships, recognizing one male and one female athlete, taking into account all four years of athletic participation and achievement at Salida High School, a press release stated.
The deadline to submit an application is May 1.
Additional selection criteria will include academic performance and extracurricular participation, including club memberships and officer positions.
Applications are available through the Salida High School counselor’s office and on the school website from the counseling page.
Completed applications may be sent to Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 25, Salida, CO 81201.
