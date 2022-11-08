The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will conduct its annual Poinsettia and Christmas Cactus Sale Nov. 7-19.
All plants are preordered, and pickup of preordered plants is scheduled for Dec. 3 at either the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista, or Salida Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Sale proceeds help fund League programs and events to inform Chaffee County voters and empower democracy, according to a press release. “Each year, we so appreciate the community’s response to our annual floral sales and are excited to turn that support into informative and educational programs,” Leadership Chair Marji Gray said.
Red or white poinsettias are available in small 6½-inch pots for $17.50 or large 8-inch pots for $32. Cactus in 6-inch pots are also available in red or white for $21 each. Orders of $50 or more will be delivered.
For more information, to order online or to print the order form, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org. If ordering by mail, order forms and checks payable to LWVCC should be mailed to Jean Gabardi, P.O. Box 355, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
