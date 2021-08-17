Embracing Aging Chaffee, a year-round living resource for Chaffee County residents, is seeking sponsors for Embracing Aging mini fairs.
Businesses, organizations and individuals who are looking for ways to get products, programs and services in front of the growing community of older adults are invited to consider sponsorships, which are available at five levels: Nonprofit $50, Business $100, Bronze level $250, Silver level $500 and Gold level $1,000.
Multiple mini-fairs for seniors are planned in September.
For information or to sponsor, contact Embracing Aging at embracingagingchaffee@gmail.com or check the EmbracingAgingChaffee.com website.
