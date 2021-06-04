Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary awarded its 2021 scholarship to Raley Patch of Salida.
The scholarship awards an annual amount of $1,000 for four recurring years, subject to a renewal process each year, a press release stated.
Patch, a 2021 Salida High School graduate, will attend Colorado State University this fall and pursue a major in biochemistry with a pre-pharmacy concentration.
She said she has always had a strong interest in biology and chemistry and plans to combine those interests in a pharmaceutical research career.
HRRMC Auxiliary is a group of volunteers who support the hospital in providing services and medical equipment. They also operate the HRRMC Gift Shop. Anyone interested in becoming a member may call the HRRMC Foundation office at 719-530-2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.