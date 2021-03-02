The Buena Vista Public Library will provide three early learning workshops for young children starting today.
The library is teaming up with Colorado State Library early literacy librarian Kate Brunner for the series, which is “designed especially for the network of friends, family, neighbors, and parents who help support the care of a young child.”
The live, interactive Zoom workshops to help parents and caregivers of children ages 0-5 learn skills and strategies to promote school readiness and early literacy and science, technology, engineering and math – STEM programming in their young children.
Each weekly session will take place over Zoom on Tuesday of that week from 7-8:40 p.m.
In addition to the workshops, participants will receive a weekly take-home kit that includes popular activities for caregivers so they can immediately practice what they have learned with the children in their care.
The take-home kits will be ready to pick up at the library today.
The library is offering this virtual workshop series free of charge for a limited number of caregivers in March.
The library asks that anyone registering does so with the intention to attend all three sessions.
Log on to http://www.buenavistalibrary.org to register.
