High school senior class trips tend to lean toward the exotic – a trip to the Caribbean or a beach town on either coast.
For 12 of the 25 members of the Liberal High School graduating class of 2022 in Liberal, Missouri, population about 650, Salida was the place to be for this year’s senior trip.
The seniors had heard about Salida from their counselor, Shanda Shaw, who had visited Salida with her family, and voted to come here for the trip to celebrate the end of high school.
The size of the city, the different options for entertainment and the added attraction of the mountains made Salida their first pick.
Principal Nicole Ruddick said the school’s seniors had chosen all kinds of trips over the years, including cruises.
Senior Mateo Maze said they had really wanted to go to the mountains and couldn’t have asked for a better trip.
Chaperoned by Ruddick and several staff members with some of their spouses, the kids got to experience life in the mountains, including snow tubing at Monarch Mountain, horseback riding at Mount Princeton Riding Stables, a ghost and murder tour of downtown Salida with local tour guide and author Steve Chapman and a final dress-up, sit-down meal at Currents Steak and Seafood.
Jasper Abelis, an exchange student from the Philippines, said it was nice to visit another state before he goes home after graduation.
Sporting a cowboy hat, Connor Trout said he enjoyed the “cowboyish” feel of Salida and the fact that people here seem immersed in nature.
For Lilli Niffen a favorite part of the trip was the horseback riding.
Several of the students had never been on a horse, much less ridden in mountainous terrain.
School librarian Candace Dyer said the trip was laid back and relaxed but jam-packed with fun activities for the group.
The group stayed at Creekside Chalet in Maysville.
Several of the students and staff members bought copies of local history books by Chapman as souvenirs, and he was on hand at Current’s Sunday evening to autograph them.
Chapman, who helped set up the arrangements for the group, said he loved to see kids from a small town have such a great time and at the same time be interested in the history of what they were seeing.
Ruddick said Salida might be an option for future senior class trips.
The group was scheduled to leave Monday morning for the 12-hour bus ride back home with a new load of memories and experiences to share with their fellow Liberal High School Bulldogs.
