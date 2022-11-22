The Colorado Department of Transportation announced its Thanksgiving week traffic schedule for the U.S. Little Blue Creek Canyon construction project from mileposts 123 to 127.
According to a press release, the highway will have alternating one lane of traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and 6:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday. No nighttime closures will be in effect tonight – the road will be open to two lanes of traffic from 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m.
From noon Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. Monday the roadway will be open to two lanes of traffic in each direction.
The regular traffic schedule will resume Monday with single-lane alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full nighttime closures, 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m., will be in effect Monday-Thursday. Both lanes of traffic will be open with no delays from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Monday.
