The Salida Spartans athletic teams had a good weekend, with the Lady Spartans basketball team beating league opponent Rye 49-24 at Ball Arena in Denver, before the Denver Nuggets game Saturday.
The boys’ wrestling team hosted their annual Rob Mickel Tournament Saturday, where they took second place behind the Gunnison Cowboys.
Senior Drew Johnson went undefeated this weekend, pinning all three of his opponents in the 215 weight class, while junior Jase Young who won first in his weight class at 157.
The Lady Spartan swim team headed to Gunnison to compete in a seven team tournament, where the took second.
Sophomore Shae Merchant, junior Tayla Young, senior Ember Hill and sophomore Cece Lengerich won the Salida 200 Medley Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay, with state qualifying times.
Merchant also won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 100 fly, both with state qualifying times, the latter being a personal best.
Hill won the 100 breaststroke and took third in the 200 individual, both with state qualifying times. Lengerich placed 2nd in the 100 breaststroke, also state qualifying.
