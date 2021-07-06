A color guard made up of members of local veterans groups and Boy Scout Troop No. 60 carries the U.S. flag, MIA flag, Veterans of Foreign Wars flag and U.S. Army flag ahead of a Boy Scout troop flag and the Benevolent Order of Elks No. 808 flag. The color guard led off the Poncha Springs Fourth of July parade.
Poncha Springs hosts Independence Day parade
- Photo by D.J. DeJong
