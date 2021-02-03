Equities closed higher Tuesday as markets continue to regain some footing after last week’s spike in volatility.
Global markets are following suit, with Asian and European stocks gaining more than 1 percent.
Gold and silver prices are lower after silver had its best day in roughly a decade on Monday.
Ten-year benchmark yields are higher, as well, which, when coupled with the broad-based strength in equities and the out-performance of the energy, financials, consumer discretionary and industrial sectors, reflects an optimistic cyclical tone in Tuesday’s trading.
The frenzy of speculative trading that centered on GameStop last week and shifted to silver Monday appeared to be moderating Tuesday.
GameStop shares are down sharply, trading below $110 per share in early trading, which is a drop of more than 75 percent from last week’s high.
Silver prices are down more than 5 percent today after Monday’s shift in the “Reddit trading” focus drove a spike in the precious metal to start the week.
Today is a reminder that factors like short squeezes and Reddit trading should be viewed as meaningful but temporary influences, not long-term drivers of market values.
Economic conditions are in focus amid progress on vaccine distribution and glimmers of promise on fiscal-stimulus negotiations.
Vaccine-distribution challenges have been well documented, but vaccinations are on the rise while new cases and deaths are on the decline.
With consumer spending making up the lion’s share of GDP, the January jobs report due on Friday will provide an important fresh look at the state of the labor market.
Job growth has stalled amid renewed lockdowns this winter, and expectations are for the employment report to reveal tepid gains in January.
This raises the stakes on upcoming fiscal aid from Washington as a near-term bridge to what we expect will be renewed labor-market improvement later this year.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,171,171,230 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
The price of crude oil was up $1.31 to $54.86.
The spot price of gold was down 1.46 percent to $1,836.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.