Local participants in the National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Dec. 17 should sign up by Dec. 10, Sally Waterhouse wrote in a recent press release.
Participants can register or ask general questions by emailing Waterhouse at smwaterh@owu.edu.
Anyone regardless of experience is welcome to join the local count, she wrote.
“We count in small teams within specific areas of the circle; some areas require more walking and others more driving. Those with beginner birding abilities are teamed with more experienced birders,” Waterhouse said.
All participants must be prepared to spend a full day outside starting at dawn. Binoculars are required. Both the GARNA Birding Club and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are supporters of the Salida count.
Those who have bird feeders and live within the count circle should make sure their feeders are filled with seed on Dec. 17, which is very helpful to those looking for birds.
Those who have feeders that are not visible from the road and who would like to let “counters” onto their property should let Waterhouse know.
More than 2,500 counts occur in the United States each year with about 50 counts in Colorado.
The local count began in 2003.
The count began as an alternative to the tradition of shooting as many birds as possible on Christmas Day.
Now the Christmas Count is one of the largest citizen science endeavors in the world.
The data collected from these counts is maintained by the Audubon Society and can be accessed by researchers worldwide.
Since the data has been collected for many years, it is particularly valuable for investigating long-term changes in species numbers and distribution.
Every count area is a 15-mile diameter circle, and each count must take place during the weeks of Dec. 14-Jan. 5. Salida’s count circle reaches from Hecla Junction to just east of Salida, south to Mears Junction and west to the Shavano trailhead.
More information about the Christmas Bird Count is available on the Audubon website, https://www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
