Buena Vista residents can expect to see dozens of drones flying through the skies this fall as drone enthusiasts descend on the town Sept. 11-12 to participate in the 10th UAS Roundup, hosted by Central Colorado UAS.
UAS, or unmanned aerial systems, is the technical version of the more common term drone, an airborne craft piloted by someone on the ground.
The two-day UAS Fall Roundup begins on Sept. 11 at the Buena Vista Drone Training Park near the BV Rodeo Grounds.
Several companies will conduct demonstrations of the latest technology and be available to answer questions. Dozens of drone pilots are expected to bring their aircraft and test their skills at several of the park’s proficiency zones.
The Drone Training Park, built in conjunction with the Town of Buena Vista, is the first of its kind in the county.
On Sept. 12, the day-long conference at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop will focus on “Beyond Visual Line of Sight,” an increasingly key topic in the drone world.
Several national companies are pursuing technologies for beyond visual line of sight, for purposes such as remote deliveries of medical, commercial and personal supplies to people in rural areas and cities.
Currently pilots must keep their aircraft within their or an observer’s line of sight, but many circumstances do not afford that opportunity.
Several panel discussions throughout the day will examine critical considerations such as training, risk management and equipment for flying beyond visual line of sight as well as applications such as search and rescue.
Preregistration for the event is recommended because of limited space. Information on lodging and the conference can be found at www.uasroundup.com.
For more information, contact CC UAS at ccuasclub@gmail.com. or visit https://centralcoloradouas.org.
