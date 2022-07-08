The 33rd annual Crestone Energy Fair will take place Aug. 27 and 28 in downtown Crestone.
The family-friendly, free event features presentations and hands-on demonstrations of natural building, alternative construction, off-grid and energy efficient systems, permaculture, gardening, healing arts and more, a press release stated.
The weekend will also offer musicians, performers, arts and craft and food vendors as well as home tours.
Visit www.crestoneenergyfair.org for more information.
