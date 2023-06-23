The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) is seeking a new executive director who will be responsible for executing the organization’s strategic plan, overseeing staff and programs and leading it in future plans.
GARNA, a nonprofit operating throughout the Upper Arkansas Valley, has as its mission to provide meaningful environmental education and promote public lands volunteer stewardship, sustainability and heritage, and to advance justice, equity, diversity and inclusion on public lands, a press release stated.
Outgoing Director Dominique Naccarato is stepping down after 10 years. She said, “I am proud to have been a part of GARNA’s growth over the past decade and I am excited to see how the organization will continue to deepen its impacts in the future.”
Naccarato has accepted a position as remote faculty at Western Colorado University, as a lecturer and manager of the Integrated Public Lands Management track of Western’s master’s in environmental management program.
GARNA board Chair Beth Helmke said she encourages GARNA members and supporters to join the board in celebrating Naccarato at GARNA’s Boogie on the Beach annual gala on Aug. 24.
The executive director position reports to the GARNA board of directors and is an exempt, full-time, salaried job with benefits. Interested candidates can find the full job description and more information at GARNA.org. A review of the first round of applicants will begin July 17. To apply, applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to Helmke at ebethhelmke@gmail.com.
