Suzanne Morphew bracelets to help fund brother’s search

The sale of bracelets remembering Suzanne Morphew, who has been missing since Mothers Day, May 10, will help fund a search organized by her brother, Andrew Moorman.
The search is tentatively set for Sept. 23 to 28, with a candlelight vigil set for 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Bracelets will be available at the vigil and at The Factory and Body Works, 1031 E. U.S. 50, a local business Morphew supported.
Bracelets are $3 and all proceeds will go to the search effort. Bracelets come in two colors, yellow and blue and have a choice of two statements – #Prayers for Suzanne or #Find Suzanne.
Staff at The Factory said “we felt it was our duty to keep awareness of her and show support for her family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.