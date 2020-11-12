Longfellow Elementary students will remain in distance learning today, but are scheduled to resume in-person learning Monday.
Salida School District confirmed no students were referred to quarantine following the identification of a case of COVID-19 connected with the school Tuesday.
A press release stated, “It will take the weekend to ensure the facts continue to point to returning to in-person learning on Monday, and the district is erring on the side of caution awaiting those results.”
All other Salida School District campuses are scheduled for in-person learning today.
