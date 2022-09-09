Do your job, and don’t let someone beat you – that’s the mindset Spartan football coach Matt Luttrell wants his team to have.
“Since January this team has just been different,” he said. “They’ve been working extremely hard, listening and buying into what we’re doing fully – that’s what makes them special.”
Luttrell said he was very excited. He thinks the team has extreme potential. “It’s about learning what it takes to be a winner,” he said.
The team is junior-senior heavy this season, which hasn’t happened in the recent past. There are six seniors on the team and a lot of great juniors and sophomores, Luttrell said.
He foresees the biggest challenge will be teaching the team how to win. “The first game we played the way I knew we could, with just some mental setbacks. We mentally shot ourselves in the foot against Woodland Park.”
The problem was the Spartan team was playing to not lose instead of playing to win, he said.
As far as working toward improvements, Luttrell said the team is working on fine tuning what they’ve been doing. He is looking forward to seeing where the team can go. He thinks if they win they’ll shock a lot of other teams.
This season Alamosa has left the Intermountain Conference and Delta has joined. “Delta is the one to beat,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell said he believes last year’s motto of “prove it” holds true and means more to the team this year due to the amount of work they put in, mostly in the weight room. “They all want to do the work this season. Everyone wants to play with their friends and have a good time. The playoffs are at our fingertips,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.