The Colorado Trust, a foundation that aims to create fair and equal opportunities for Coloradans to lead healthy lives, announced it has granted $5,000 each to five nonprofit organizations in Central Colorado in conjunction with the 2021 Rural Philanthropy Days.
The following organizations received grants:
Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County, Inc., to support its youth advisory board of eight to 10 youth working with staff to ensure that youth voices are heard.
Central Colorado Showing Up for Racial Justice (fiscal sponsor: Alpine Achiever Initiative), to support the group’s Radical Language Justice Fund, covering costs for interpretation and translation services in Central Colorado communities.
Colorado Farm to Table, to support growing, harvesting and distributing fresh produce at no cost to food banks, soup kitchens and pantries, feeding families in need across Colorado.
Herbal Gardens Wellness, to support its food, technology, other supplies, and active listening and sharing in a traditional Apache talking circle.
Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County, to support training and other resources for the organization’s Journey Home Residents Council.
Rural Philanthropy Days connects funders with nonprofit organizations and government agencies that serve rural Colorado, a press release stated. The biannual event was created in 1991 by the Community Resource Center and the Anschutz Family Foundation to strengthen nonprofit-funder relations and address critical needs in rural Colorado communities.
The Central Colorado 2021 Rural Philanthropy Days, scheduled for September, convenes nonprofit organization and funder representatives from Chaffee, Clear Creek, Custer, Fremont, Gilpin, Lake, Park, Summit and Teller counties.
