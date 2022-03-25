Sophia Winnifred Arnold, 97, of Salida died March 16, 2022, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
She was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Galena Bay, British Columbia, Canada, to Thomas Mell and Valencia Stephen (Froloff) Mell.
She married William John Arnold Jr. in September 1954 in Casper, Wyoming.
Survivors include her son, Douglas J. (Mary) Arnold of Denver; daughter, Shannon L. Arnold of Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Kathryn L. Bergner (Matthew Foster) and family of Parker, Steven W. Arnold of Denver and Samuel A. Ward of Denver.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home of Salida.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
