Salida High School student linkage and future boardroom space will be topics of discussion today at the first Salida school board meeting of 2023.
The board will hear a detailed report from Salida High School Principal Jesse Hull as well as a guest report by Fred Maxwell on the Colorado Mountain College/Salida High School internship program, which recently held its annual job fair for SHS seniors.
The consent agenda includes consideration of a hallway build at the Oak Street building, not to exceed $15,000.
No other action items are scheduled.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Crest Academy Great Room, 627 Oak St., and will not be available on YouTube.
The board will meet for a second time this month at its annual January all-day retreat on Jan. 21.
