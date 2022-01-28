The Rocky Mountaineers, a region-wide U.S. Forest Service retiree and employee organization, is accepting applications until March 31 for a $1,500 scholarship.
This year the group will award four scholarships, with two earmarked for natural resource majors, a press release stated. The applicant must be a high school senior and have a Rocky Mountaineer sponsor.
Details can be found at www.rockymountaineers.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.